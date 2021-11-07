"Saturday Night Live" is no stranger to capturing some of life’s most relatable moments.

During last night’s episode with host Kieran Culkin, one sketch encapsulated the awkward social dynamics that take place in the men’s bathroom and the inner workings of men's minds.

The sketch, which featured Culkin, Bowen Yang, Chris Redd, Andrew Dismukes and Alex Moffat all portraying co-workers in the same office, kicked off with Yang and Redd exchanging small talk at the urinal.

Bowen Yang and Chris Redd during the "Men's Room" sketch on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Will Heath / NBC

"We’ve got to stop meeting like this," Yang jokes after Redd greets him when he walks into the bathroom.

Redd replies, "I’ll say man, third time this week! What is this, your new office?"

"You know what I always say, ‘Boss man does what the boss man does,’" Yang says as the two both laugh before the lights dim and the camera pans in close to the actor’s face for a private confessional.

"I’ve never said that in my life," Yang says, now dramatically lit. "Why am I saying that? I’m not the boss, so why did I laugh? Why did he laugh? Why are we not ourselves when we’re in the men's room? Everyone just panics and blurts something out."

After Yang goes off-screen to wash his hands, Culkin comes in and stands directly next to Redd at the urinals. Redd states that he’s looking forward to the weekend because he won’t have to see his co-worker, a statement he immediately regrets.

"That was mean as hell. I really like that guy," Redd says in his dramatic confessional. "And why am I talking so loud? In the men’s room, my voice gets weird and I shout things like, ‘Football is crazy!’"

In the meantime, Culkin is feeling insecure about his placement in the bathroom, explaining, "My heart is pounding. Why did I choose the urinal right next to him? Our arm skin is touching."

Immediately after confessing their innermost vulnerable thoughts, the scene returns to normal, with both men exchanging exaggerated laughs.

Host Kieran Culkin and Chris Redd during the "Men's Room" sketch on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Will Heath / NBC

When Dismukes joins the group, he greets everyone and asks if they have plans for the summer, to which Yang replies, "Not yet."

"Why would they?" Dismukes asks in his confessional. "It’s November. We’re months away from the summertime."

As the awkward antics continue and the confessionals become more frequent than the small talk itself, Moffat eventually joins the crew in the bathroom and privately and dramatically confesses to murdering a man.

Immediately declaring his love for the men's room both privately and out loud, former "SNL" star Tracy Morgan makes a guest appearance, emerging from one of the stalls before warning the other men not to go in there.

Tracy Morgan and Alex Moffat during the "Men's Room" sketch on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Will Heath / NBC

Before the sketch ends, Morgan recognizes Moffat, declaring that he is the man who murdered his brother years prior.

Culkin hosted "SNL" last night for the first time alongside musical guest Ed Sheeran. In addition to Morgan, Dionne Warwick made a guest appearance during the episode opposite Ego Nwodim impersonating Warwick in the show's recurring "Dionne Warwick Talk Show" sketch.

