'Saturday Night Live' had some hilarious moments last night as host and musical guest Billie Eilish joined the cast to poke fun at the holiday season. In one standout sketch, the cast banded together to portray the reality of the holiday cards we all receive each year.

In the hilarious sketch, Alex Moffat arrives home, where his wife, played by Melissa Villaseñor, shows him all the cards she's displayed on the fridge.

"I put all our Christmas cards on the fridge," she says. "Looks festive, right?" As the husband remarks that they got a lot of cards and know a lot of people, the first card comes alive.

"People like me, your super white, super Christian neighbor here on the beach with my wife and army of blond children," says the man on the card, played by Mikey Day, in a picture where both adults and more than half a dozen children are dressed in matching white shirts and jeans.

"And yes, this is the seventh Christmas card in a row I've been pregnant," says the wife, played by Chloe Fineman. "I'm never not pregnant."

In the next card, we see Heidi Gardner, playing an overenthusiastic and oversharing cousin, also showing off a baby bump. She and her husband are wearing chef hats and holding a sign that reads "bun in the oven."

"I started planning this Christmas card as I was peeing on the pregnancy test," she jokes.

Other hilarious cards include ones from their mom's mysterious and maybe-widowed friend, a postcard from the local dentist saying they are two years past due for their six-month checkup and one from Pierce and Leonard, the "well-off middle-aged gay couple your wife is friends with."

"As usual, we're dressed to the nines and holding our gross, old little dog that you cannot believe is still alive," says Bowen Yang as one half of the couple. The shaking little dog is, of course, dressed in a Christmas sweater.

When the husband asks how the "rat dog" is still alive, Kenan Thompson explains it's due to hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical procedures.

Another highlight features cast member Punkie Johnson in a card with Miley Cyrus, making a surprise cameo the sketch.

"What better way to remind you that I met a celebrity at a restaurant 11 months ago than with my Christmas card," Johnson says as she poses with the singer.

Billie Eilish takes a turn playing Harper, a frenemy from high school. She, her "cheating" and "boring" husband and "incel" son all pose together in their pajamas for the card.

"If our matching pajamas don't make you hate us, flip the card for a long braggy list of what we did this year," she says with a smile.

It's not the only "SNL" sketch to skewer a holiday tradition. One bit, starring Kate McKinnon and Eilish, pokes fun at the "lonely, widowed neighbor" trope, while another takes on local Christmas pageants. McKinnon also brought back her Anthony Fauci impression for a hilarious sketch about COVID-19 and Christmas.

