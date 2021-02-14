'SNL' sketch hilariously imagines a merciless, passive-aggressive Peloton instructor

If you’ve ever wondered what a spin class would be like with a passive-aggressive instructor, look no further than this sketch from last night’s “Saturday Night Live.”

The "SNL" parody ad, fittingly titled “Pelotaunt,” explored what a Peloton class would look like for someone who doesn’t thrive off of encouraging instructors. The sketch featured Ego Nwodim, Melissa Villaseñor, and Beck Bennett as the riders with Kate McKinnon, Heidi Gardner and Bowen Yang serving as instructors for Pelotaunt.

Kate McKinnon during the "Pelotaunt" sketch on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Rosalind O'Connor / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“Only Peloton delivers 24/7 non-stop motivation from world-class instructors right in your home,” a voiceover by Cecily Strong says. “But what if you’re the kind of person who doesn’t respond to encouragement?”

The sketch cuts to Villaseñor who says, “If I hear the phrase ‘You can do it’ I literally won’t, just to prove a point.”

“If anyone yells that I can do one more, I will immediately get off this thing, unplug it, and go smoke,” Nwodim adds before Bennett says he “cannot be cheerleaded” because he knows himself too well.

The spoof commercial describes Pelotaunt as the “only exercise bike that provides you with personalized, at-home negative reinforcement and relentless criticism.”

Ego Nwodim. Rosalind O'Connor / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“Using patented passive aggression, each Pelotaunt instructor will pull from a toolkit of emotional manipulation styles guaranteed to get even the laziest cyclist moving,” Strong says. “Techniques such as snotty disdain…insincere praise…and avoidant attachment style that will put you in a state of complete codependence.”