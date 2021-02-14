'SNL' sketch hilariously imagines a merciless, passive-aggressive Peloton instructor

If you’ve ever wondered what a spin class would be like with a passive-aggressive instructor, look no further than this sketch from last night’s “Saturday Night Live.”
The "SNL" parody ad, fittingly titled “Pelotaunt,” explored what a Peloton class would look like for someone who doesn’t thrive off of encouraging instructors. The sketch featured Ego Nwodim, Melissa Villaseñor, and Beck Bennett as the riders with Kate McKinnon, Heidi Gardner and Bowen Yang serving as instructors for Pelotaunt.
“Only Peloton delivers 24/7 non-stop motivation from world-class instructors right in your home,” a voiceover by Cecily Strong says. “But what if you’re the kind of person who doesn’t respond to encouragement?”
The sketch cuts to Villaseñor who says, “If I hear the phrase ‘You can do it’ I literally won’t, just to prove a point.”
“If anyone yells that I can do one more, I will immediately get off this thing, unplug it, and go smoke,” Nwodim adds before Bennett says he “cannot be cheerleaded” because he knows himself too well.
The spoof commercial describes Pelotaunt as the “only exercise bike that provides you with personalized, at-home negative reinforcement and relentless criticism.”
“Using patented passive aggression, each Pelotaunt instructor will pull from a toolkit of emotional manipulation styles guaranteed to get even the laziest cyclist moving,” Strong says. “Techniques such as snotty disdain…insincere praise…and avoidant attachment style that will put you in a state of complete codependence.”
“This is hilarious and I demand this product NOW.”
The commercial adds that Pelotaunt doesn’t include any inspirational speeches, replacing them with “withering judgment sure to get your heart pumping and your brain thinking, ‘Am I bad?’”
“I feel mentally broken down, but hey, I can see my abs,” Bennett says.
The commercial continues, with Strong adding in a voiceover, “Pelotaunt has all the updated features that keep you moving out of spite."
Those features include gaslighting each rider about how far they’ve gone, an embarrassing soundtrack, and a picture-in-picture of an elderly woman “who’s like a thousand times better than you.”
At the end of the commercial, Strong says that Pelotaunt is also available in “Mom,” before cutting to featured player, Lauren Holt, donning a short blonde wig.
“Well, this was a dumb thing to buy. Great job, Mike,” Holt says.
Despite the comedic take on the famed exercise bike, fans in the comments expressed their desires for a real-life Pelotaunt.
"Okay but can you actually upload a video of just the instructors, this is the kind of thing I need,” one fan wrote.
Another added, “This is hilarious and I demand this product NOW.”
Last night’s episode of “SNL” was hosted by Regina King with music by Nathaniel Ratliff. In addition to the parody Peloton skit, one sketch also tackled the “wine mom” trope one decorative sign at a time.