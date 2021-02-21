This 'SNL' music video nails the struggle of being single during the pandemic

If you've ever spent hours fantasizing about all the things you'd be doing if the pandemic wasn't still happening, then you know how easy it is for your quarantine day-dreams to feel a little too real.

In last night's episode of "Saturday Night Live," the sketch comedy show perfectly captured the surreal situation that we're all living through, especially if you've been single during this time. The end result is the show's "Loco" music video featuring musical guest Bad Bunny and cast member Ego Nwodim.

The song starts with Nwodim, 32, rapping while dressed to the nines at a club, when she spots episode host Regé-Jean Page of "Bridgerton" fame, who quickly dashes her hopes of having a fun and sexy night.

"No, I'm not real, I just live in your brain," he tells a crestfallen Nwodim. "No, you're alone and you're stoned watching 'Hitch.' It's been a whole year since a dude touched your butt."

Pulled back to reality, Nwodim replies, "Oh, right, I forgot, guess I've gone a little bit loco," as the camera cuts to her in more pandemic-appropriate attire: a robe, baggy T-shirt, pajama pants and messy bun.

"I was fine through the fall, but now I've hit a wall, and I'm loco, as in my brain done broke-o" she continues. "Baking bread, 'Tiger King,' a whole year on Zoom, I'm like the girl from the ring."

Next, Nwodim introduces viewers to her best friend during this time, her plant named Reggie. "He says keep going when I think I can't," she adds.

Ego Nwodim hugs Reggie in the "Loco" music video on "Saturday Night Live." SNL / NBC

"SNL" cast member Pete Davidson, 27, also has a verse in the surprisingly catchy tune. He embodies a different kind of "loco," talking about the government tapping his iPhone and actor Armie Hammer.

Last night's episode's musical guest, 26-year-old rapper Bad Bunny, then joined the fun as the human version of Reggie, rocking leaves as arms and sunglasses to complete the look.

"Mentally, mentally, mentally ill," he sings. "Go bust it down if you're mentally ill. Talk to the plant, say how you feel, mentally, mentally, mentally ill."

The video hit a little too close to home for many viewers, a few of whom joked about downloading the song on Spotify.

"The sad part is.....this is legit me. Chris Evans and I got married yesterday.😂😂😂😂Quarantine please be over lol," one fan commented on the YouTube video.

"Everybody’s going so crazy that SNL is making songs about it and they’re fire," another person added.

"It’s 2021 and the only thing keeping me going is this skit," wrote a third.