Sign up for our newsletter

Ever since she joined “Saturday Night Live” this season as a new featured player, Chloe Fineman has been on a roll with her spot-on celebrity impressions — and she did not disappoint with her latest send-up of Britney Spears during the season 45 finale.

Fineman played Spears in a parody ad for MasterClass Quarantine Edition and did a playful impression of the singer’s outdoor workouts — which have apparently become more frequent since Spears accidentally burned down her home gym.

Fineman said doing a Britney Spears impression outside her house "truly alarmed our neighbors!!" NBC

"Oops, I burned my gym down,” Fineman sings in the video, “so now I exercise outside! When I'm looking for a creative outlet, sometimes I'll paint, sometimes I'll pose.”

Fineman really committed to this impression. NBC

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"The thing that helps me most in quarantine is being rich,” Fineman’s Spears adds. “During this time of corona disease, we have to stay safe. My prayer is with you. I'm Britney Spears, and this is my master school."

As always, Fineman went all in with her impression, from her costumes to her exercise moves, and she said filming outside her house as Spears definitely attracted some attention.

Fineman took a spot-on selfie as Spears. NBC

“Doing @britneyspears in the yard truly alarmed our neighbors!!” she wrote on Instagram.

In the same video, Fineman also did a hilarious impression of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, absolutely nailing the “Fleabag” star’s accent and mannerisms.

In an earlier “SNL” at-home special, Fineman also did brilliant impressions of Timothée Chalamet, YouTube star JoJo Siwa and “Tiger King” subject Carole Baskin.

Fans have been loving Fineman’s impressions this season, with many writing in the video's comments that she’s quickly become the next “SNL” breakout star.

“Not sure how Chloe turns into her impressions, it's some sort of magic,” one fan commented on her latest MasterClass spoof.

“Chloe Fineman is a national treasure,” another wrote.

We have a feeling Fineman has many more hilarious impressions up her sleeve!