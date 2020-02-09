One of the newest featured players on “Saturday Night Live” made her Weekend Update debut and stunned the audience and fans at home.

Chloe Fineman, a new cast member for the 45th season of "SNL," broke out her impressions for a segment on the 2020 Oscars alongside Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost.

Fineman’s appearances have been sporadic throughout the season, but she finally got the spotlight to show off her impersonations of some of the nominees for the 92nd annual Academy Awards.

The 31-year-old comedian started off the segment by demonstrating her “favorite technique” called “steering wheel acting.”

When Jost asks Fineman what that means, she explains before bursting into fake tears, “You’ve seen it, it’s the scene in every Oscar move where a broken woman is finally alone in her car and just lets it all go.”

Fineman continues to tackle impressions of the 2020 nominees, including roles from “Knives Out” as Ana de Armas' character and Renee Zellweger in “Judy” to demonstrate “steering wheel acting." She adds in her parody the “ancient technique called buggy acting” before performing Saoirse Ronan’s monologue from “Little Women” followed by impressions of Timothée Chalamet and Meryl Streep.

The actress mimicked best supporting actress nominee Laura Dern to conclude the segment, but not before highlighting one of her “non-vehicle performances” to demonstrate Scarlett Johansson’s “teacup acting” in the Netflix film “Marriage Story.”

“Do you feel like you’re at home, Colin?” Fineman asks Jost at one point, still doing her impression of Johansson, his fiancée.

Fans took to the comments section on YouTube to praise Fineman for her chops.

"They've finally started giving Chloe some screen time," wrote one person. "She's brilliant and needs to be showcased more!"

Another added, "Her imitation of Scarlett Johansson in 'Marriage Story' right in front of Colin Jost. Simply perfect!"

Before joining "SNL," Fineman worked with an improv group in Los Angeles called The Groundlings. The actress and comedian posted some of her sketches and impressions on her personal YouTube channel. She’s also had roles in “Grown-ish,” “Jane the Virgin,” and “Search Party.”

We hope with this star debut of her incredible impressions, we see a lot more of her on "Saturday Night Live" from here on out.