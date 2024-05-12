‘SNL’ cast members' moms show off their comedic skills in hilarious Mother’s Day cold open

“Saturday Night Live” had a special tribute for moms during last night’s episode.

As is tradition for the late night sketch comedy show during the Mother’s Day episode, “SNL” cast members were joined by their moms on stage during the show’s cold open on May 11.

Before three-time host Maya Rudolph took the stage for her monologue, Kenan Thompson kicked off the sketch with his mom.

He noted that Mother's Day would officially begin in 29 minutes to which his mom pointed out, “So still plenty of time buy a gift.”

“I told you mom, my children are my gift to you,” he said before his mom retorted, “So me babysitting them is my gift? How generous.”

Andrew Dismukes expressed how grateful he was for his mom and everything she had done for him, so she took an opportunity to thank him in the best way mothers know how — embarrassing family photos.

“Here’s one of Andrew in the bathtub when he was three,” she said. “And I also brought one of Andrew in the bathtub when he was 23. It’s a tasteful nude!”

Andrew Dismukes' mom brought a visual surprise for her son. Saturday Night Live / YouTube

Chloe Fineman’s mom was slightly confused about the assignment and assumed she was at “The Roast of Tom Brady.”

Fineman reminded her mom that the roast happened the previous weekend, but she asked her daughter if she could still do the joke anyways.

After getting the greenlight from Fineman, her mom quipped, “Tom Brady’s marriage finished so quickly, I thought it was your dad.”

Chloe Fineman wasn't prepared for her mom's crass joke about Tom Brady, or her father. Saturday Night Live / YouTube

Punkie Johnson took a moment to celebrate her mom, telling the audience, “My mom is more than just a mom, she’s like a super mom.”

Her mom dished back the compliments to her daughter, adding, “And you’re like a super daughter. Because you’re sweet, you’re funny, and you’re stronger than any man I’ve ever met.”

Punkie Johnson and her mom exchanged compliments during their segment. Saturday Night Live / YouTube

When Mikey Day asked his mom if there was anything in particular she wanted for the holiday, she let him know that she got all she needed from him already.

“You know, you’ve already given me the greatest gift of all — that ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ sketch,” she said, referring to his viral sketch with Ryan Gosling in which they dressed up as the cartoon characters. “Everyone knows me as Butt-head’s mom!”

Mikey Day's “Beavis and Butt-head” sketch with Ryan Gosling is the gift that keeps on giving. Saturday Night Live / YouTube

Molly Kearney and their mom were twinning on the main stage at “SNL,” both donning bald caps for the occasion.

“Well mom, you always asked what it’s like to wear a bald cap on the show,” Kearney said.

Their mom added, “And now I know. It’s hot, it’s itchy, and it’s going to make this our dumbest Christmas card photo ever.”

The perfect photo for any holiday card! Saturday Night Live / YouTube

Michael Longfellow introduced his mom to the audience and proudly declared that everything he does, including his work at “SNL,” is done for her.

“Except the stuff that bombs,” she interjected.

He clarified his statement, adding. “Right, except the stuff that bombs. Those ones I do for my dad.”

Michael Longfellow made it clear that his jokes that land are for his mom, and his mom only. Saturday Night Live / YouTube

Marcello Hernández shared how happy he was that his mom could be at the show with him.

She took a second to sweetly roast her son, telling him, “I can’t believe it Marcello. You grew up so fast, but not so high.”

“And can I just say something?” she added. “All the male cast members have been so nice to me. Michael Che even gave me flowers, but the note was just a phone number.”

Marcello Hernández's mom might have gotten too warm of a welcome from his “SNL” family. Saturday Night Live / YouTube

Ego Nwodim’s mom was excited to be at the show so she could talk one-on-one to the show’s creator and producer, Lorne Michaels.

“I need to find Lorne Michaels and say thank you,” she said. “Without him, where would you be? A successful doctor like your brothers? Thanks a lot, Lorne.”

Ego Nwodim's mom has a bone to pick with Lorne Michaels. Saturday Night Live / YouTube

The cold open ended with Bowen Yang and Colin Jost.

At first, Yang announced that he and his mom would be up last, as Jost and his mom along with their “matching hair cuts” were cut for time.

“Wait a minute, if I don’t have a line, I don’t get paid,” Jost’s mom said, to which her son added, “Well how do you think I feel? I spent days growing this out.”

A lot of work went into Colin Jost's luscious locks. Saturday Night Live / YouTube

Yang then asked if his mom had an “uplifting message from the moms” to end the cold open on.

“I do. We are from all over the country, from every side of the political spectrum, but we have one thing in common: we love our children with all of our heart,” she said.

Bowen Yang's mom balanced sweet and spicy in her segment. Saturday Night Live / YouTube

When Yang pointed out how sweet the sentiment was, his mom had one more zinger: “I have a Tom Brady joke too! Tom Brady is so handsome, he should give me a call!”

“Mom, you’re married to dad!” Yang replied.

She had the perfect response, telling her son, “It’s a Mother’s Day hall pass!”