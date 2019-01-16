Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Frankie Shaw, the creator and star of the Showtime series "SMILF," addressed accusations of unprofessional behavior on the set of the show, saying she took some hard lessons from being a first time showrunner.

"This is my first time doing this job,'' Shaw told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY Wednesday. "We moved fast, and I was learning on the go. I'm just really grateful that I can take these lessons and be more of an aware and attuned showrunner moving forward."

Shaw, 37, faced accusations of breach of contract and of inappropriately handling sex scenes that are being investigated by Showtime and ABC Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Actress Rosie O'Donnell, 56, who plays the mother of Shaw's character on the show, supported her co-star, calling the production a "beautiful set."

"There's a family feel on the set," O'Donnell said. "The great thing about Frankie is she addressed the stuff and the network did and everybody's OK, and here we go."

Among the allegations, first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, an actress who has since left the show accused Shaw of violating her contract by having monitors turned on during a sex scene, even though the set was supposed to be closed. The same actress also said Shaw tried to pressure her into doing a nude scene, despite a no-nudity clause.

ABC and Showtime told TODAY the matters are under investigation and declined further comment.

"I'm really proud of a lot of the work we did,'' Shaw said. "We had approximately a 50 percent female crew. We had almost all women directors."

On the show, Shaw plays a hard luck single mom in South Boston, the actress' home town. The show began as a short film loosely based on Shaw's own life before being picked up by Showtime.

The second season of "SMILF" premieres on Showtime on Sunday.