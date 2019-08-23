Lindsey Vonn has a new partner when she hits the slopes.

The retired gold medal-winning Olympic skier is engaged to her boyfriend, NHL star P.K. Subban, a rep for Vonn confirmed to TODAY.

Vonn, 34, and Subban, 30, have been dating since early last year.

Vonn has opened about their romance before.

“He celebrates my career as much as I do and he’s such a great athlete himself that it means so much coming from him,” she told TODAY earlier this year.

And even before they got engaged, the couple was talking about starting a family.

“We’re thinking about it," she told Hoda Kotb when she asked about the possibility of having children.

Vonn has a history of dating athletes and those who work in sports. She famously dated Tiger Woods for three years before they went their separate ways in 2015. She broke up with NFL assistant coach Kenan Smith in 2017 and was previously married to skier Thomas Vonn for four years.

Vonn and Subban have been vocal about their love for each other on social media and, back in 2018, they graced the cover of Sports Illustrated’s “Fashionable 50” issue, which dubbed them "The Perfect Match."