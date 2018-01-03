'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' stars reunite for the best reason

share tweet pin email

Reunions aren't exactly rare for the cast of "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants." That's because the stars of the 2005 BFF-dramedy formed a true sisterhood off-screen, too.

And now that one of the women in their ranks is approaching motherhood, it's no surprise to see Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, Alexis Bledel and America Ferrera together again.

Just two days after Ferrera and husband Ryan Piers Williams announced that they're expecting their first child, the actresses gathered to celebrate the happy news.

Ferrera and Tamblyn both shared the same photo from their get together, which saw the whole gang with their hands covering the mom-to-be's baby bump.

"Starting the New Year off with blessings from my Sisterhood," Ferrera wrote alongside the pic. "We’ve got work to do for the next generation. Let’s get to it."

Everett Collection Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively, America Ferrera and Alexis Bledel star in "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" (2005).

The "Superstore" star added the trending hashtag "#TIMESUP," in honor of the current effort to combat harassment and discrimination against women in all industries — a cause each of the "sisters" support.

"Didn’t think anything could beat starting off the new year with the #TIMESUP Legal Defense Fund initiative yesterday," Tamblyn wrote in her own caption for the pic, before adding, "but then..."

Their smiles say even more about the special moment.

Ferrera is the final member of the sisterhood to become a mom. Lively has two daughters with husband Ryan Reynolds, James, 3, and Ines, 1. Bledel and her husband, Vincent Kartheiser, have a 2-year-old son. And just last year, Tamblyn and David Cross welcomed their first child, a daughter named Marlow.