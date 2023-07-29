Christine Brown is enjoying a trip across the pond with her children and fiancé.

The “Sister Wives” star shared a carousel post on Instagram July 28 documenting a trip to England with her fiancé, David Woolley, and four of her six children.

In the first frame, Christine Brown posed with Woolley and two of her daughters — Ysabel, 20, and Truely, 13 — as they sat on the top of a double decker bus. The second frame included a selfie of Christine Brown with her daughters Mykelti Brown Padron, 27, and Ysabel as they posed with glasses in hand.

Christine Brown captured several more family moments in the rest of the post, including a selfie with Mykelti and Truely as the trio posed on a set of stairs, and a snap of Woolley, Ysabel, Mykelti, and Christine Brown smiling for a photo in a theater. The final image of the post was a photo captured by Mykelti of the group sitting down for dinner together.

“What wonderful new experiences with some of my favorite people,” Christine Brown wrote in the caption.

Alongside her message, she added several hashtags to the caption, including “#waytoomanypeopletogetthemallinonephoto,” “#vacationsandshoppingsprees,” as well as “#myfavoritethings.”

The "Sister Wives" star enjoyed a family dinner with her fiancé and four of her daughters: Avery, Mykelti, Ysabel, and Truely. @christine_brownsw / Via Instagram

Ysabel also shared several snaps from the family’s trip to London on Instagram, posing for solo pictures throughout the city, as well as a group picture with her sisters Aspyn Thompson, 28, and Mykelti. She also posted a selfie with her mom at the end of the carousel post.

“a few days in London,” she captioned the post.

Christine Brown and her daughter, Ysabel, enjoying a drink together. @ysabelpaigebrown / Via Instagram

Absent from the family trip is Christine Brown’s son Paedon, 24, and Gwendlyn, 21. She shares all six children with her ex-husband, Kody Brown, who she divorced in November 2021.

After leaving her plural marriage in 2021, she went public with her new relationship with Woolley in February 2023. The couple ultimately got engaged in April, with Christine Brown telling People exclusively that her fiancé “treats me like a queen."

“I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it," she added.

The family’s trip to London comes on the heels of Gwendlyn’s wedding earlier in the month. She tied the knot with her partner, Beatriz Queiroz, July 16 after the couple got engaged in November 2022.

Among the attendees at the ceremony were Christine Brown and Woolley, as well as Kody Brown — who was spotted in the background of a photo — alongside his former wives Janelle Brown and Meri Brown, as well as their children.