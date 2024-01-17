‘Sister Wives’ star Meri Brown reveals she has a boyfriend following Kody Brown split

Meri Brown is moving on and looking for love once again following her public breakup from Kody Brown.

The “Sister Wives’ star revealed Jan. 17 that she’s dating a new man and introduced him to her Instagram followers.

Meri, who just turned 53, shared several photos of her beau Amos and a lengthy message about their budding romance.

"Birthday #53 is looking a bit different for me this year, and might I say, I like how it looks!" she captioned the post. "Meet Amos, the good looking guy I’ve been dating since October!"

The reality star went on to describe this Amos fellow.

"He’s not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship!" she wrote.

More importantly, Amos has won the seal of approval of Meri's dog.

"Also, Zona absolutely loves him (be sure to swipe to see the cutest picture!)" she wrote.

Meri and her dog with Amos. @therealmeribrown via Instagram

Meri, whose strained marriage to Kody played out on reality TV for several years, explained why she's been somewhat quiet about her love life since she announced their breakup in January 2023.

"I’ve been keeping this kind of close to me as we’ve been enjoying the last few months of dating and getting to know each other. As I’ve considered when and how I wanted to share this fun news and share him with the world (jk, not really sharing, I’m keeping him to myself 😉) I knew I wanted to celebrate my birthday in a special way and let you celebrate this with me!" she wrote.

Amos and Meri. @therealmeribrown via Instagram

Meri ended her post by anticipating the year ahead with a positive message.

"I feel like I’m getting this year off to a great start, and I can’t wait to share more with you as the year moves forward!" she wrote and added the hashtag #Morein2024.

Some might say that Meri manifested her new man. After all, the reality star recently said she hoped to marry again one day. During a "Sister Wives: One on One" special, she said she was happy for her former sister wife, Christine Brown, who recently remarried.

“I have hope that I will find somebody to share my life with, yeah,” she said.

Later on, Meri even said she would like to get married again when she finds her soulmate.

“I hope to find somebody who loves and accepts the person that I am and cherishes me and knows my heart and likes it,” she said.

Kody and Meri's breakup was televised in the Season 18 finale of "Sister Wives.

As Meri explained in a confessional interview, the couple had decided that their marriage "really was not going to move forward." But she wanted to make sure it was shown on TV for one particular reason.

“But the thing is, every conversation that he and I have had about it has been private, has just been between me and him. And he actually has said that he did not want it to be public,” she said. “And I don’t think that’s fair because I think it’s important that it’s public and I think it’s important that Robyn hears it.”