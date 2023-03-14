Janelle Brown mourns the death of her 'sweet dog' following a sudden illness

Janelle Brown is sharing a sad update with her fans.

On Monday, the "Sister Wives" star announced that her beloved dog Jack had passed away earlier in the day.

“Thanks to the vets @canyonpethospital who worked so hard to save him these past few days but sadly his body just couldn’t overcome the disease that struck him suddenly late last week,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing several photos of Jack.

Brown has not shared the specific illness Jack suffered from.

The 53-year-old explained that Jack was originally her mom's dog, but she took him in when her mother died a few years ago.

Even when he was technically her mom's, Brown said she was bonded to Jack.

"He wasn’t a stranger to us. I was with mom when she adopted him and he spent many months each year staying with us when mom visited. We had a special bond before he came to us full time," she wrote. "He will be really missed."

The reality star also shared an update on how her other dog is doing following the loss of Jack.

"My other pup Bryn is a little lost. And our hearts ache. But I am glad he is no longer suffering," she wrote.

This news follows a series of updates about Jack's health Brown made on Instagram.

Over the weekend, Brown revealed that she was at veterinary urgent care with Jack and said she was concerned that something serious was going on. Later in the day, she shared an update on the pup's condition, at first believing "all was well."

"He has developed an auto-immune type disorder. The vet said they don’t know what causes them but it’s manageable with medication,” she wrote in a since-expired Instagram story post, according to People.

The mother of six frequently shares photos of her dogs on Instagram, and posted this one of her daughter Savanah cooking as the pups watched eagerly in November.

In January 2022, the "Sister Wives" star gave a shoutout to a bean bag she inherited from her friend and former sister wife Christine Brown, saying that it's a

"We have to race these two if we want to sit in it. They are evicted or made to share with us — but if we aren’t using it, it’s the new favorite hang out. Can’t say I blame them. Thankfully the cover can be removed and washed or the dog hair would be insane I think," she wrote on Instagram.

It's been a bittersweet couple of months for Brown, who recently announced that she and her husband Kody Brown had been separated for months.

In a "Sister Wives: One on One" special that aired in January, the mother of six revealed that she is "really happy" following her separation.

“I’m not waiting for him. I’ve kind of mourned that that part of our life is gone. I wasn’t heartbroken," she said during the special.

The past few months have also been filled with the good kind of change for Brown, whose daughter Maddie Brown Brush recently welcomed her third child, a girl named Josephine.

Following the birth of her granddaughter, Brown spent plenty of quality time with the newborn and her other two grandchildren, Axel, 5, and Evie, 3.

“Meeting Joey (Josephine) 😍. I love the grandma life! Saw the baby and then headed back home to hang out with Axel and Evie. Life is good,” she captioned a photo that showed her meeting her newest grandchild.