'Sister, Sister' stars reunite on new movie: 'It only took 18 years'

It's a "Sister, Sister" reunion!

Tia Mowry reunited with her former "Sister, Sister" co-stars Jackée Harry and Tim Reid for an adorable pic Reid shared to Instagram on Thursday.

In the caption, the 73-year-old actor told fans the trio was shooting a new movie together called "Family and Faith."

"It only took 18 years, but what great fun to once again work with Jackée and Tia. Missing Tamera," he wrote, referring to Tia's twin sister, Tamera Mowry.

The Mowry sisters, who turned 40 in July, played fictional twins Tamera Campbell and Tia Landry on the beloved sitcom, which debuted on ABC in 1994 and later moved to The WB, where it aired until 1999.

"Sister, Sister" stars Tim Reid, Tamera Mowry, Tia Mowry and Jackée Harry in 1993. Getty Images

Taking a cue from "The Parent Trap," the show told the story of two twins who accidentally meet years after being separated at birth. Harry played Tia's adoptive mom while Reid played Tamera's adoptive dad on the series, which may enjoy its own revival someday soon.

When she dropped by Steve Harvey's "Steve" talk show earlier this year, Harry hinted a "Sister, Sister" revival was in the works.

"It's happening," she told the host. "I'm excited. Tia and Tamera are my babies, too."

"Sister, Sister" fans everywhere are crossing their fingers!