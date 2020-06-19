Former “Sister, Sister” star Marques Houston is speaking out about his engagement to a woman nearly two decades younger than he is.

The 38-year-old Houston has come under fire for his relationship with his 19-year-old fiancée, Miya, and he tried to quash the controversy in a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday.

“With all that’s going on in the world, my love life shouldn’t be a topic. But since it is let me just give y’all the facts so you don’t have to ‘allegedly’ believe or create rumors,” he began, alongside a pair of photos of the couple.

People on Twitter have had a field day speculating whether Houston began dating Miya before she was of legal age, with one tweet in particular generating more than 17,000 likes. Houston tried to sort out any confusion about when the romance started.

can someone please explain why Marques Houston, a 38 year old geezer, is engaged to a 19 year old girl who he allegedly knew before she was 18? They announced they were in a relationship 11 days after she turned 18 last october, and now comments on the pdfile's insta are limited. pic.twitter.com/GUOst5R8Nm — the bad guy, Chun-Li ➐ (@joshsweetener) June 16, 2020

“After reading the Blog that was published about my fiancé and I, I felt with this situation I needed to speak because this is not music or television, this is my family, my future wife and my life. I met Miya in 2018 through a mutual friend. Never before then, did I even know she existed.”

Houston wrote that he was introduced to Miya by the daughter of his manager, Chris Stokes, noting they were friends until she turned 18. Houston, a Jehovah’s Witness, said love eventually blossomed.

"Sister, Sister" stars Tia Mowry, Tim Reid, Marques Houston, Jackee Harry and Tamera Mowry, in 1994. Everett Collection

“We fell in love and got engaged in March of 2019,” he wrote. “My dad Michael loves her, and the people I am closest to all love her as well. Most importantly we have Jehovahs blessing. There is so much more to be concerned about in the world, than creating rumors about me. No one ever gets facts anymore, they just run with 'stories,' but hey, I guess it comes with the territory.”

Houston wants everyone to know there is simply no drama when it comes to the relationship.

“So to all the rumors about me, none of it is true! And that’s the story. No twists, no turns, no scandals, just true love,” he wrote. “There is nothing that can come to light, because there’s no darkness in my life. You wanted the truth. I don’t have anything to hide, so if you’re waiting for something else, you will be waiting for ever.

“Please people focus on staying safe through this pandemic. And continue fighting for what you believe in, as long as it is true justice, and the fight is with love, not hate, because we all matter to God and I put God first in all things. I love all who support me and thank you. I won’t let you down. I love y’all! Peace and Love, MH.”