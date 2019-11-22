Sister-in-law says Liam Hemsworth 'deserves much better' after Miley Cyrus marriage

It’s been less than a year since Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus said their “I dos,” and only three months since they parted ways. And now Hemsworth’s sister-in-law is looking ahead to a “much” brighter future for her family member.

Elsa Pataky, who’s married to Hemsworth’s big brother, “Avengers” star Chris Hemsworth, spoke to reporters about Liam this week, and offered an update on how he’s doing following his high-profile split.

Elsa Pataky, seen here with husband Chris Hemsworth, opened up about how her brother-in-law is doing since his split from Miley Cyrus. WireImage

“My brother-in-law … well, after a relationship to which you were dedicated for 10 years, how can you be (doing)?” she said at the Christmas campaign launch for lingerie company Women’s Secret in Madrid.

The actor met Cyrus while working on their film, “The Last Song,” in 2009. The pair maintained an on and off-again relationship for nine years before they wed in December of 2018.

They announced their breakup in August, with Liam filing for divorce just days later.

“He’s a little bit down, discouraged, but he’s coping well,” Pataky said. “He’s a strong guy and he deserves the best. He deserves much better.”

The Spanish model and actress joked that he’s always telling her “to find him a Spanish girlfriend.”

Liam himself has had little to say since the breakup, other than a brief message he shared on Instagram at the time.

“Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” he wrote.

Beyond that, he vowed not to speak about the split publicly.