April 19, 2019, 5:34 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Siri Daly once heard the blues a-callin'.

The TODAY food contributor and wife of Carson Daly has posted a fun Flashback Friday picture on Instagram, fondly recalling her stint as a production assistant on “Frasier.”

“Spring of 2003, in my Wisconsin college apartment, I got a letter in the mail from the Executive Producer of 'Frasier,' offering me a job as a Production Assistant that coming fall. Literally the day I graduated, I packed up my Honda and drove west,” she began.

Daly said she had a blast, even though the popular and critically beloved sitcom was nearing the end of its 11-season run.

“It was the show's final season, and that year I was able to learn so much from the best crew, writers and producers in Hollywood, not to mention those Emmy-award winning actors shown here with the COOLEST PA's IN THE BIZ. I said biz,” she wrote.

The cast of "Frasier" REUTERS

It's an experience Daly has never forgotten and always carries with her.

“I'm forever grateful for that job, especially because it led me to California where I lived for 10 glorious years. Whenever I come back to this state, I'm reminded of how it all began,” she wrote.

She also included a photo of the closing credits from one episode featuring her name.

If Siri is up for fetching some tossed salad and scrambled eggs, perhaps she ought to think about hooking up with “Frasier” again.

Star Kelsey Grammer told James Corden on “The Late Late Show” back in February that he's exploring a reboot of the series.

“The first principle is that it is a different story, basically,” he said. "Same group of characters, but in a different setting. Something has changed in their lives.”