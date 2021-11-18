Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are breaking up after two years of dating. The two shared a joint statement to their respective Instagram stories on Wednesday night, adding that they intend to stay friends.

“Hi guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the joint statement says. “we started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Both Cabello and Mendes shared the same statement from their Instagram accounts on Nov. 17, 2021. Camilla Cabello / Instagram

The two met while on tour as opening acts for Austin Mahone in 2014. At the time, Cabello was part of the band Fifth Harmony.

“He was so super hyper-focused on what he was doing, I never saw him that whole tour,” Cabello explained in the 2019 documentary “Shawn Mendes: In Wonder.”

“I thought he was cute, but I was like he’s doing other stuff so whatever,” Cabello said in the film.

The two have collaborated on music over the years, notably releasing their first song together, "I Know What You Did Last Summer," in November 2015.

Mendes and Cabello perform a steamy rendition of their collaboration, "Se?orita" during the American Music Awards on Nov. 24, 2019 in Los Angeles. Kevin Mazur/AMA2019 / Getty Images for dcp

After promoting the song and doing a “Jingle Ball” tour that winter, “that’s really when the whole f---ing saga started,” Cabello said in the documentary.

They officially started dating in July 2019. Both memorably took the stage at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019 to perform a steamy rendition of their later collaboration, “Señorita.”

In recent months, they’ve spent a lot of time together, even donning a couples costume for Halloween. The two shared a kiss while performing in New York in September as well.

Cabello and Mendes onstage on Sept. 25, 2021 in New York City. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Global Citizen

Both musicians celebrated their anniversary in July on Instagram.

"here’s to more joy, more friendship, and more love," Cabello wrote with red heart emoji at the time.

"Happy 2 years my baby," Mendes wrote alongside a photo of them kissing.

In the 2020 documentary, Mendes revealed that every song he's written has been about Cabello.

“She’s got my back and I think that’s what your partner’s for,” Mendes said in the film, recalling how he once told her that “Everything is about you, they’ve always been about you.”

“They’re all about you, every song I’ve ever wrote,” he recalled telling her. “I don’t think I’m going to be able to write songs that really do it justice.”