“America’s Got Talent” contestant Kodi Lee is proving he’s no one-hit wonder.

Lee, a 22-year-old singer who is blind and has autism, wowed the judges and viewers alike back in May with his golden-buzzer performance. And he's back.

He returned to the show Tuesday in the live quarterfinal round and once again captivated people with his rendition of “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

The performance was special even before Lee began singing; Simon Cowell noted Paul Simon allowed him to do "because he saw your audition," which has amassed more than 42 million views on YouTube.

"I want to thank Paul Simon, who never really gives permission for anyone to sing this song because it's very precious to him, and he gave (Lee) clearance within 30 minutes," Cowell said of the classic Simon & Garfunkel song.

After he wrapped up his version of the legendary tune, Lee was showered with praise.

“Who you are, what you stand for and what you continue to do makes the world become so much of a more beautiful place," Union said.

"You are genuinely one of most extraordinary people and talents we’ve had the great fortune to have on any show we’ve ever made. God bless you," Cowell said.

Viewers at home were also blown away by Lee.

"There's your 2019 #AGT winner right here; Kodi Lee proves once again that no matter what you can still reach your dream," one person commented on Twitter.

The performers advancing to the semifinals will be revealed during Wednesday's show.