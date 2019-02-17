Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 17, 2019, 12:20 AM GMT / Source: TODAY By Molly Thomson

Congratulations are in order for Miranda Lambert and her new husband Brendan Mcloughlin! The country singer announced Saturday that she and her beau have gotten hitched.

Lambert, 34, took to Twitter and Instagram this afternoon to break the news to her followers.

"In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news," she wrote. "I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for ... me." She also added a red heart emoji and the hashtag "the one."

As if that wasn't adorable enough, Lambert shared two photos from the love birds' nuptials. In the first, she is hugging her new husband from behind, grinning widely. In the second, the couple is staring into each other's eyes, looking moments away from a kiss. Lambert looks radiant in a trailing, lacy white gown and Mcloughlin is wearing a classic suit.

The "House That Built Me" singer split from ex-husband Blake Shelton in 2015 and ended her two-year relationship with Anderson East in 2018. While she has had her fair share of heartbreaks in her life, she credits it with providing her with some amazing lyrics.

"2015 pushed me into a writing mode I’ve never been in before. It’s very humbling to be hurt, and I have to be honest. My fans expect that from me," she said in an interview. "I am honest about being flawed. That’s all I can be, you know? I cuss. I drink. I get divorced and get my heart broken. I break hearts."

Here's hoping that despite all the setbacks, she has found her happy ending. Congratulations Miranda and Brendan!