Singer Kane Brown explains how he got lost in his own backyard

Someone get Kane Brown a map!

The country singer recently wrote on Facebook how he had to summon the police when he got lost while exploring his backyard after moving into a new home with wife Katelyn and baby daughter Kingsley.

“Someone help! I’m lost....... ALL JOKES ASIDE. The real story is I moved into a new house. I own 30 acres of 3000 around me. I told my wife I wanted to go check out the property I’ll be 30 minutes,” he began.

Brown, who was not alone during his adventure, explained things soon spiraled out of control.

“I went with my friend and his girl. I was in shorts and a t shirt. 30 minutes turned into 3 hours it started raining turned dark and dropped to 40 degrees," he wrote. "I left my phone on the back of my truck my friends was on 7%. We used gps to try and get back but it kept taking us to all these cliffs that u can’t drive a 4 wheeler down and I wasn’t about to leave them.”

The "What Ifs" singer, 26, said he then contacted a friend, singer-songwriter Ryan Upchurch, who lives nearby and did his best to save Brown.

“So I called my last resort. Ryan upchurch who lives in the area. He finds me with his buddy and now 3 turned into 5 of us lost. He has 4 other friends riding around in a canam and they start getting shot at,” he wrote. (It's unclear who was doing the shooting.)

Brown then said medical concerns prompted them to finally contact the police.

“My buddy’s girl who has asthma started then freaking out. We HAD to get her out. So we call the cops,” he continued. “The cops arrive and here the gun shots and think we are shooting at them. We yell at them and tell them we are not armed and made it out. That’s the story but I love the getting lost in my back yard better.”

Last month, Brown told Extra that he had gotten lost for seven hours, and his wife was convinced it was his way of shirking household responsibilities when they moved into their new home.

“Kate thought that I was just trying to get out of unpacking boxes because it was literally the first day we moved in,” he said.