One person was killed and seven others injured when a bus carrying country and gospel singer Josh Turner's road crew crashed in California, authorities said.

Turner and his band were on a different bus at the time of the crash and were not injured, the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department said in a tweet.

The accident occurred late Wednesday night on Highway 46 near Shandon, about 78 miles northeast of Santa Maria.

A bus carrying crew members of country and gospel singer Josh Turner @CALFIRE_SLO/Twitter

California Highway Patrol said the bus had left Turner's concert at Vina Robles Amphitheater in Paso Robles when it veered off the roadway, drove 20 yards through vegetation and hit the riverbed, NBC affiliate KSBY in San Luis Obispo reported.

First responders told the outlet that the bus launched off an 80-foot cliff and hit the sand. Two passengers were ejected from the bus and one died, according to KSBY. The driver had to be extracted from the vehicle and was airlifted to the hospital.

Authorities have not identified the person killed in the crash.

California Highway Patrol ruled out drugs or alcohol as a cause of the crash and are looking into whether the driver had a medical episode, KSBY reported.

Turner is a country and gospel artist and is touring the United States. According to his website, his next scheduled show is on Friday in Yakima, Washington. He has not yet publicly commented on the fatal crash.