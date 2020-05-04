Singer-songwriter Cady Groves has died at 30 of "natural causes," according to her brother.

Cody Groves tweeted Sunday afternoon that the "This Little Girl" singer "has left this world," and he then followed with a longer tweet almost four hours later saying the medical examiner has found "no indication of foul play or self harm."

@cadygroves has left this world. Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated. Rest In Peace little sis. Hope you’re reunited with @kellydgroves and Casey. pic.twitter.com/l4S3tqWYFy — Cody Groves (@Codywaynegroves) May 3, 2020

"Simply put, Cady Groves died of natural causes," he wrote. "She had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is complete is that they had resurfaced."

Since Tweets are limited... pic.twitter.com/Ad3bhfegI5 — Cody Groves (@Codywaynegroves) May 3, 2020

Groves, an Oklahoma native who was living in Nashville, is the third of the family's siblings to die at a young age.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Kelly Groves died at 28 in 2013 after struggles with prescription drug addiction following a serious car accident, about seven years after older brother Casey Groves also died at 28 from prescription drug abuse, Cody Groves told The Oklahoman in 2014.

"Rest In Peace little sis,'' he wrote on Sunday. "Hope you’re reunited with @kellydgroves and Casey."

Cody Groves wrote that he and their mother, Carol Pettit, were driving to Nashville Sunday and "basically running on adrenaline and caffeine."

Groves was preparing to release new music for the first time since her 2017 single "Oil and Water."

"Cady was really looking forward to the next few months and release of her new album,'' her brother wrote. "Our latest in depth conversation (since most were witty banter) was her sending me songs to critique and give feedback on."

TIME magazine editor Sam Lansky wrote a touching tribute to Groves on Instagram after learning of his friend's death.

"My friend Cady Groves died yesterday, which is strange because Cady was more alive than maybe anyone I’ve ever met,'' he wrote. "She was so wild and funny and fiery."

The two met in 2012 when Groves put out her first single and Lansky was a music writer.

"I’m writing about her as an artist because her music meant so much to her, but Cady was also an extraordinary friend,'' he continued. "When I went through a breakup, Cady called me every day to make sure I was OK. When she moved out of LA, she gave me her window AC unit as a parting gift.

"She was a cheerleader and a champion. When Cady was proud of you, she made you feel it in your marrow. I talked to her last week, and she sent me new mixes of songs she was getting ready to release; they were so good. I’m so grateful that in my last communication with her, I got to tell her that I loved her. But I will miss her terribly. I hope the world remembers her for the fierce spirit and rare talent she was."