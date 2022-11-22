The family of comedian Sinbad is speaking out about his recovery from a stroke he suffered in 2020.

His family has created a website updating fans about his progress, as well as giving them a platform to donate to help the soaring costs of his medical expenses.

The website recounts how the “Houseguest” star, 66, had a stroke in 2020 from a blood clot that went from his heart to his brain, prompting him to undergo “a thrombectomy to remove the clot and restore normal blood flow to the brain.”

Sinbad, who was born David Adkins, was able to talk and move with discomfort after the surgery. His initial prognosis was good before he suffered another blood clot the next day, so he underwent the same surgery again. He was taken to a different hospital, where doctors said he was experiencing brain swelling, his family said.

“Our hearts were devastated. The road to recovery became unclear and extremely difficult for the family to navigate," the family said.

“It would be weeks before he would open his eyes, speak, or show signs of basic mobility. It wasn’t long before we realized he couldn’t move his left side or simply hold his head up. The more time passed the more the family learned how much had been lost.”

The family of the “A Different World” star said he spent months going to different facilities and was taken off a ventilator. He would also begin therapy.

The family said the comedian finally began to make "considerable progress" after he was admitted to California Rehabilitation Institute for therapy in May 2021.

“On July 7, 2021, nearly nine months after the initial stroke, Sinbad finally came home. He continues to receive therapy, fighting for every inch. His progress is nothing short of remarkable. Limbs that were said to be ‘dead’ are coming alive and he’s taking the steps necessary to learn to walk again. In his own words, “I am not done. I will not stop fighting until I can walk across the stage again.’ And neither will we.”

The comedian's family says while the outlook isn’t great, he has defied expectations, while noting the financial impact has been severe as they ask people to donate.

“Survival odds from this type of event are approximately 30%. Sinbad has already beaten the odds and has made significant progress beyond what anyone expected, but there are still miles to go,” they wrote.

“Two years have passed since the initial event. The costs of therapy far exceed what insurance covers and it has taken its toll on the family financially.”

The family also says his fans have helped him get to this point.

“We are eternally grateful," they said. "Every outpouring of love and the memories of how he has touched all of you have not gone unheard, unseen, or unfelt. Thank you. You have lifted his spirits along the way and inspired the entire family.”