It looks like Simone Biles has joined the masses and binge-watched Netflix's docuseries "Cheer." Now, she's aiming for a spot on the mat!

The 22-year-old Olympian took to Twitter to share her love for the series, which follows the nationally ranked Navarro College Bulldogs Cheer Team on the road to the annual National Cheerleading Championship. In her excited Tweet, she joked that she's ready to join the team — after competing in the 2020 Olympics, of course.

"netflix series CHEER had me convinced after 2020 I’m trying out for Navarro Cheer," she tweeted.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

netflix series CHEER had me convinced after 2020 I’m trying out for Navarro Cheer — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) January 23, 2020

Netflix liaised for Biles and some of the Navarro College Cheer squad, including their coach, Monica Aldama, to let them know her plans for the post-Olympics life.

"i showed this tweet to @monicaaldama @Lexi_Brumback @Jerry_K2TR @MorganSimianer @GabiButlerCheer @L_Marshall17 today and they said, YOU'RE IN!" the streaming service tweeted back at Biles.

Aldama sealed the deal with a direct reply to the 22-year-old gymnast.

"Welcome to the team!!! ❤️❤️❤️" she wrote.

Welcome to the team!!! ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/xoX30LSfq9 — Monica Aldama (@monicaaldama) January 25, 2020

Despite the joke, the four-time gold medal winner received full support from her fans on Twitter, so long as she still competed in the 2020 Olympics as the most decorated gymnast in world championships history.

One fan replied to her tweet, writing, "YESSSS but they're not allowed to make you a flyer (even though you'd be amazing) because this country cannot risk damaging our precious asset by throwing her up in the air."

"Imagine the tumbling passes points?" they continued, adding in a video of Biles during a routine. "Anyways, looks like you're well on your way....."

YESSSS but they're not allowed to make you a flyer (even though you'd be amazing) because this country cannot risk damaging our precious asset by throwing her up in the air. Imagine the tumbling passes points? Anyways, looks like you're well on your way..... pic.twitter.com/CchMrWdLvZ — Trust You Will Be Dealt With Period [.]. 🏳️‍🌈 (@mttd_ag) January 23, 2020

Season two of the newest Netflix obsession may not be in the cards for Biles, but come with the Olympics right around the corner, the possibilities are endless!