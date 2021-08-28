Simone Biles used a playful post on Instagram to celebrate one year of dating her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens. The superstar gymnast and the safety for the Houston Texans donned coordinated outfits in a pic that Biles shared on Friday.

"Oops I forgot to tell y’all that we’ve been dating for more than a year," Biles joked in the caption. "So happy past 1 year to the best thing that’s ever happened to you: ME."

Her teasing message accompanied some adorable couple photos complete with matching orange tops, light-washed, ripped jeans and white sneakers.

"Time flies when your having fun," Owens responded in the comments. "To many more with you baby." Owens also reposted Biles' original post in his Instagram stories, adding the caption "My heart."

She also got some social media support from fellow Olympic gymnast Suni Lee. "Cutest !!" the gold medalist wrote.

Biles, 24, met Owens during the start of the pandemic, and their relationship got a boost thanks to her sister Adria, who invited Owens to a family gathering where they got to know each other.

"I saw him, and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s pretty cute,’ so I said hi ... and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later," Biles told Wall Street Journal Magazine.

The couple have been open about their relationship, with Biles often posting cute photos to Instagram and even wishing him a happy 26th birthday from the Tokyo Olympics in late July.

"here in Japan it is already my favorite persons birthday," she wrote. "I love you so much. Can’t wait to celebrate you when I get home! thanks for keeping me sane during the craziest times. an ear to vent too, someone to share fun times with and make the best of memories not sure how I got so lucky & what I’d do without you! But I hope you have the best day ever. Not too much fun without me tho hahaha."

Owens in turn has been supportive of Biles on social media, especially after she made headlines for withdrawing from the several events at the Olympics, citing mental health concerns.

"Imma ride with you through whatever baby," Owens wrote on Instagram. "Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that, i love you so much and i can’t wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby."

