Simone Biles looks like she's ready to conquer another sport.

The gymnastics superstar posted an Instagram video on Sunday showing her flying through the air into the ocean on vacation and looking like she could make a run at a spot on the U.S. women's diving team at the 2020 Olympics.

"Never be too (sea)rious," she captioned the video.

The most decorated gymnast of all time has been showing off her incredible athleticism everywhere recently, whether it's on her vacation in Belize with boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr. or the pitcher's mound at a Houston Astros game in the World Series.

Biles, 22, also looked like she had a blast in Belize with Ervin Jr. during the times when she wasn't airborne.

Biles has been head over heels for Ervin, who has become her biggest fan as she continues her domination of international gymnastics with an eye on more Olympic gold in Tokyo next year.

She called him "the man of my dreams" in a sweet post for his 26th birthday in October.

And, as he proved on his own Instagram page, he can do a twisting, flying backflip off a high ladder into water. In other words, they're perfect for each other!