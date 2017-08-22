Simone Biles reveals she's head over heels for her first-ever boyfriend

share tweet pin email

Simone Biles is in love!

That's right, the gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast has gone head over heels for a fellow athlete, as she recently revealed on Instagram.

always smiling with you A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Aug 21, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

The man who turned the head of Zac Efron's former No. 1 fan is Stacey Ervin, 23, a fellow gymnast who also posted a delightful picture of the new couple on Instagram Monday.

Words cannot express how incredibly proud I am of you, all you've accomplished & how well you carry yourself. You make me feel like I am the luckiest man alive. Congratulation on your induction to the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame! I can't wait to see what the future has in store. 😘 A post shared by Stacey Ervin (@stace_thehalfrican) on Aug 20, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT

The pictures were taken at an event Sunday when Biles was inducted into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame.

Biles won hearts around the world during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, and charmed TODAY viewers with her major crush on Efron. But we're glad to see she's ready to take a tumble into a relationship of her own!

Getty Images Stacey Ervin competing in 2014's NCAA Men's Gymnastics Championships, and Simone Biles at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

This may be the first real love for the 20-year-old. As she told Entertainment Tonight in April, "I have never had a boyfriend in my life. At 20 years old I feel like you should have gone through those things and gone on dates. I have been on like, maybe one proper date."

We wish the pair all the best luck. At least we can be pretty sure they know what it means to go to the mat for each other already.

