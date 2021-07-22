Simone Biles is celebrating her boyfriend's birthday with some fun photos of them spending time together before she gets ready to go for gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

The gymnastics superstar shared a series of seven photos on Instagram of her with boyfriend Jonathan Owens, a safety for the Houston Texans, in honor of his 26th birthday on Thursday. The two won't be spending the day together, as Biles is in Tokyo, where the opening ceremony will be held on Friday.

"Here in Japan it is already my favorite persons birthday 🖤 HAPPY 26th BIRTHDAY BABE," Biles wrote. "@jowens_3 I love you so much. Can’t wait to celebrate you when I get home! thanks for keeping me sane during the craziest times. an ear to vent too, someone to share fun times with and make the best of memories 🖤 not sure how I got so lucky & what I’d do without you! But I hope you have the best day ever. Not too much fun without me tho hahaha 🥺🤞🏾🤍 forever yours, S"

Biles, 24, spoke to the Wall Street Journal Magazine last week about how she first started dating Owens at the start of the pandemic in March 2020 thanks to some help from her younger sister.

· Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. · Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

"I saw him and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s pretty cute,’ so I said hi ... and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later," Biles said.

Her younger sister, Adria, then invited Owens to a family gathering at a lake house, which led to him joining the family's regular Sunday dinners.

"We ended up hanging out right before the pandemic,” Owens told Texas Monthly magazine. “It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off, and she couldn’t do anything. So we used it to get to know each other — really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I’m so thankful."

Owens was finally able to see Biles compete in person for the first time last month and was awed along with everyone else watching her win the U.S. Gymnastics Championships for a record-breaking seventh time.

He will not be able to watch in person in Tokyo as spectators have been banned due to COVID-19 restrictions, but he did help her prepare by cooking healthy meals as she trained to add to her gold medal haul from the 2016 Olympics.

Owens also is gearing up for his own season. He and the rest of the veterans on the Houston Texans are set to report to training camp on Tuesday as they get ready for the NFL season in September.

Related video: