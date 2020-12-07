Simone Biles gives herself best girlfriend award after gift to Jonathan Owens

Christmas has come early for Simone Biles' boyfriend, Jonathan Owens.

The superstar gymnast shared a photo on her Instagram stories Sunday of a beaming Owens with one of the hottest gifts this holiday season — a brand-new PlayStation 5 — with the caption, "worlds best gf award goes to me but may need more friends bc imma lose him now lmao."

Biles got Owens a great early Christmas gift.

She also included some shots of her getting cozy with the Houston Texans safety, whom she revealed she was dating in August with a pair of photos in an Instagram post.

Biles, 23, and Owens, 25, have been enjoying their time together amid her preparations for next year's Olympics and his season with the Texans.

Last week she shared a pair of photos on Instagram of them sharing a kiss and smiling with the caption, "good food better company."

The Olympic superstar had been dating Stacey Ervin Jr. for nearly three years before sharing over the summer that the two had split up in March.

"It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it," she told Vogue about the split. "But it was for the best.”

The superstar gymnast and Houston Texans safety have been enjoying their time together since they revealed in August that they were a couple. Simone Biles / Instagram

While she has cherished her time together with Owens, her focus will soon turn toward the Tokyo Olympics, which were postponed from this summer to July 23, 2021, due to the pandemic.

Biles, who is a four-time Olympic gold medalist and the reigning world champion, told TODAY in April that she cried after hearing the Olympics were being pushed to next year.

Owens has now given her plenty to smile about after a difficult time, and he will be her No. 1 fan when she takes center stage in Tokyo next year.

"The only time I fall is when he’s there to catch me," she wrote on Instagram in August.