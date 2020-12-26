Simone Biles celebrates Christmas with boyfriend Jonathan Owens in matching PJs

Simone Biles has more than one thing she’s thankful for this holiday season.

The Olympic gymnast took to Instagram on Friday to share some festive photos of herself with her boyfriend, NFL player Jonathan Owens. In the first photo, Owens is giving Biles a piggyback ride and in the second, the two pose for the camera in matching pajamas in front of a Christmas tree.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“if santa ask, the elves did it! merry christmas,” the 23-year-old captioned her post.

Owens shared his own Instagram post with photos from their Christmas celebration, starting with a mirror pic of the adorable couple. The 25-year-old followed it up with family pictures, where everyone is sporting pajamas that read, “Dear Santa, they’re the naughty ones” with arrows pointing both to the left and right.

“Always good to spend Christmas with the fam ❤️” he wrote in the caption. ”Happy holidays to everyone!”

The couple appeared to have gone public with their relationship over the summer after posting snapshots together on Instagram.

Biles was previously dating Stacey Ervin Jr., but she revealed in a Vogue article in August that they had called it quits in March after dating for almost three years.

"It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it," she said. "But it was for the best.”

Since going public with the Houston Texans safety, Biles has shared plenty of pics of the couple together on social media. In November, Biles posted two pictures of the two cozying up at an outdoor restaurant and another one where she gives Owens a big kiss.

“Good food better company,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, Biles gave herself another award to add to her long list of Olympic gold medals and achievements: best girlfriend award.

She shared a photo to her Instagram stories on Dec. 6 of her boyfriend smiling next to a PlayStation 5 video game console box, which was released in November to much anticipation.

"worlds best gf award goes to me but may need more friends bc imma lose him now lmao,” she joked on her post.