Simone Biles is the big sister we all need in viral clip with teammate

Most know Simone Biles for her incredible athletic ability, but the gold medalist also showed a gentler side of herself during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, which concluded Sunday.

In the short clip, shared on Twitter, Biles is seen tying a silver ribbon in younger gymnast Zoe Miller's hair, and the moment quickly went viral, with many praising Biles for taking the time to help someone less experienced.

Biles also wowed with her performance at the championships, earning her highest all-around score since 2018 and claiming a record-breaking seventh U.S. title. Wearing a sparkling black and silver uniform on Sunday, she stunned viewers with her gravity-defying floor routine and impressive vault, among other moves. Biles was also named athlete of the year.

In an interview on Sunday, Biles said that she's had "so much fun" with her teammates and appreciates her role on the squad.

"It’s meant the world, especially having the younger ones to kind of guide through the way," Biles said. "I’ve been here for so long, so to be a mentor for them has meant everything to me, and to share these accomplishments and these goals."

"To be a mentor for them has meant everything for me and to share these accomplishments and these goals."@Simone_Biles on sharing this experience with her teammates. #USGymChamps @OnHerTurf pic.twitter.com/Zds0QPWIen — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) June 7, 2021

Another photo shows Biles having fun with her teammate Jordan Chiles who placed third at the championship. The two smile for the camera in matching uniforms and white cowboy hats, with Chiles holding a plaque from the event.

The pair also shared a sweet moment during practice for the championship. When Chiles saw coach Cecile Landi in tears, she started crying herself, and eventually, Biles joined them.

“(Biles) was telling me I deserved what I just did and I’m gifted and talented and I have the opportunity to make that team,” Chiles said.

Biles is expected to compete at the Tokyo Olympics starting in late July, though she does have to qualify in the Olympic trials first. Biles is considered a lock for the team, and Chiles and Sunisa Lee, who placed second at the championships, are also likely to qualify.