Simon Cowell speaks out after breaking his back in bike accident

Simon Cowell may have broken his back in a biking accident in Malibu, California, but his sense of humor is intact.

On Sunday, the “America’s Got Talent” judge, 60, posted a screenshot on Instagram of a pair of tweets he wrote following the accident, managing to poke a little fun at himself over his current ordeal.

“Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time,” he joked. “I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages.

“And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone Simon.”

Cowell, who rose to stardom in the United States thanks to his brutally honest critiques of contestants on “American Idol,” underwent a six-hour surgery after the accident.

"Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family," a spokesperson for Cowell told TODAY. "He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands."

Cowell was home with his 6-year-old son, Eric, when he sustained his injury, a representative said.

Cowell’s “America’s Got Talent” family took to Instagram to let him know they are thinking of him during his road to recovery.

“We miss our boss!! Come back fast @simoncowell!” Sofia Vergara captioned a photo of her, Heidi Klum and who appears to be Howie Mandel, all in masks, sitting down and pointing to an empty chair presumably saved for Cowell.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery @simoncowell” Klum wrote, while sharing the same photo.