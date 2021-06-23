See the terrifying prank Simon Cowell played on Sofia Vergara on 'AGT'

When “America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews asked sophomore judge Sofia Vergara what she loves best about the competition on Tuesday night’s show, she didn’t hesitate with her answer.

Vergara is in it for the thrills, revealing what she most appreciates is when “you’re holding your breath because you don’t know what’s going to happen at what moment.”

So fellow panelist Simon Cowell, who seems to enjoy a good laugh above all else, created one of those moments just for her.

The prankster’s plan began when a familiar act took the stage — Ryan Stock and Amberlynn, comedy daredevils who appeared in both season 11 of the talent competition and “AGT: The Champions.”

For those who missed their first exit from the show, it’s important to note that there was one part of their act that didn’t go so well, when a crossbow nearly left Stock with a flaming arrow in his neck. So imagine Vergara’s surprise when the duo not only brought out their trusty crossbow again, but they asked for a little help from her and Cowell.

Sofia Vergara took aim at prankster Simon Cowell. NBC

The setup was simple and frightening: Cowell had to stand across the stage from the former “Modern Family” star with a balloon over his head. All she had to do was put on a blindfold and pull the trigger on the crossbow — and, of course, pop the balloon.

That’s when the twist came. Before Stock and his partner took the stage, Cowell had enlisted their help in his plan. So when Vergara’s blindfold went on, a quick and quiet group of crew members went to work and removed the arrow from the crossbow and affixed a similar one to Cowell’s chest. Then he sprawled out on the stage looking almost lifeless.

When Vergara pulled the trigger, gasps rang out in mock panic, and when she removed her blindfold, she saw the tragic scene for herself.

Oops! NBC

For several seconds, she found herself genuinely holding her breath in fear — the very thing she’d said she loved so much. Although, at that point, she didn’t seem to like it one bit, at least not until Cowell mustered up the strength to say three little words to her: “I gotcha!”

And he threw in one other word for the trembling, but smiling, Vergara, a very insincere “sorry.”