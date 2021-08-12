Simon Cowell chokes up talking to 'AGT' singer whose cancer took 'turn for the worse'

Simon Cowell shared an emotional moment with a singer who recently had to leave “America’s Got Talent” due to her health.

Jane Marczewski, a 30-year-old singer from Ohio who goes by Nightbirde, floored everyone this summer with her powerful audition, during which she revealed she is living with terminal cancer with a 2% chance of survival.

Her beautiful and raw performance of her original song “It’s OK” earned a coveted golden buzzer from Cowell, who is one of the four judges on the talent competition show.

Nightbirde had to withdraw from the competition, revealing on Instagram earlier this month that after her audition, her health took "a turn for the worse." However, she paid a virtual visit to the show this week and chatted with the judges and host Terry Crews through a screen.

“Hello, Jane,” Cowell began, his voice breaking. “Well, we’ve spoken a few times, and look, you made the decision, rightly so, that your health is your priority right now. And I know that the last time we spoke, you actually said you feel like you let people down. Well, I just want to say on behalf of all of us, you haven’t let anyone down."

He continued, "Even though you haven't competed, you've already won. As Terry said, your clip has had such an impact on so many people and your courage and who you are.

“The most important thing is your well-being and your health and your recovery. And on behalf of all of us here, we’re sending you our love, our prayers, and we can’t wait to see you again soon. And thank you so much for auditioning on the show, and for singing such a beautiful song. You know, it was … "

At that point, he grew too emotional to continue. The other judges also chimed in to share words of love and appreciation for Nightbirde.

“The entire world is suffering adversity right now, and you are the poster human for courage in the face of adversity, for poise, for beauty, and for fight. And that’s what we all need to do,” Howie Mandel said.

Heidi Klum told the singer she loved her, and Sofia Vergara thanked her for “touching us with your song, with who you are, how you are." She added, "We were amazed by you.”

Nightbirde also teared up as she explained what her experience on “America’s Got Talent” has meant to her.

“I love all of you right back and I cannot say thank you enough for the opportunity to have a moment to share my story,” she said.

“I think we’re witnessing such a beautiful picture of the human spirit and the triumph of the human spirit, and I think it’s restored my faith in humanity a whole lot, to see people come together just over the fact that we all hurt and we all suffer and we all have the potential to overcome. This is the most beautiful thing that’s ever happened to me in my life.”