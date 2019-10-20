Chip and Joanna Gaines have closed the books on another successful Silobration, their annual fall event that brings Magnolia fans together for music, food, fun and of course amazing design.

This is the fifth year crowds have flocked to Waco, Texas to join the celebration which took place October 17 to 19. This year's lineup included a Midway featuring a ferris wheel, a rooftop picnic, more than 40 artisan vendors and food trucks from across the U.S. and a JOHNNYSWIM and Josh Garrels concert.

"Night two of #Silobration here we go! Can't wait to see y'all tonight," posted Joanna on Instagram along with a pic of her and Chip outside the entrance to the Silos.

Joanna also posted pictures from the after-hours concerts which had fans rocking along with folk duo JOHNNYSWIM and American folk singer Josh Garrels.

"What a night," Joanna captioned a magical photo of the Silos all lit up with fireworks and falling confetti. JOHNNYSWIM, who are husband and wife duo Amanda Sudano, daughter of Donna Summer, and Abner Ramirez sang their song "Home" as fans cheered.

But Joanna wasn't the only one posting pics throughout the exciting weekend event.

"What a night!! Thank y’all for showing up in such a powerful way!" posted Chip along with a photo of him and Joanna looking out over the huge crowd. "Wouldn’t have been the same without @joshgarrels and @johnnyswim! Much love and thanks for making our fifth annual #Silobration absolutely unforgettable.."

We loved this post from Made By Mary, a jewelry design company with a booth at the festival.

"What an honor it is to be out here meeting so many amazing people and getting to connect with customers in real life {NOW FRIENDS} that shed the layers and open up about their life," they posted.

Plenty of families were also getting in on the fun at Magnolia.

"We had so much fun!!! It was seriously amazing, the boys had a blast and were so good, and we got to see one of our favorite artists of all time!" posted Refresh This Mess blogger Hannah. "I love how family oriented it is there. It was so nice just chillin’, listening to music, munching on yummy food, and being in such a beautiful place. I’m so thankful we got to go for the day!"

Since its grand opening in 2015, Magnolia Market at the Silos has become a popular tourist attraction. With more than 30,000 visitors a week its become more popular than historic attractions such as the Alamo!

Whether you were there for a girls' weekend, a family fun outing for "Fixer Upper" fans or just followed along on Instagram, there's no doubt that this year's Silobration was a smashing success!