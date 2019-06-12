A big reason the love affair between former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, spanned seven decades was because they could always make each other laugh.

A perfect reminder of the fun they had came on Wednesday when an old blooper reel of them cracking each other up was tweeted by CNBC anchor Carl Quintanilla, in honor of what would've been the former president's 95th birthday.

The couple could not hold it together as they filmed a goofy segment about their dog, Millie, for the TV special "Bob Hope's Laughing with the Presidents."

"Come on, these guys are busy,'' George says to Barbara at one point. "They want to do it over again, you hammed it up."

Quintanilla originally tweeted the clip on June 8 for Barbara Bush's birthday, writing that the "laughter in this TV blooper clip will warm your heart."

The video also brought a smile to their granddaughter, TODAY anchor Jenna Bush Hager.

"Happy Birthday Gans!" Jenna wrote on Twitter. "I know there is a lot of this going on where you are."

The 41st president died at 94 in November, seven months after his wife, who was 92. They were married for 73 years.

The two of them spent decades sending love letters to each other, but they also made sure to share plenty of laughs.

"One of the reasons I made the most important decision of my life to marry George Bush is because he made me laugh," Barbara said at a speech at Wellesley College in 1990. "It's true, sometimes we've laughed through our tears, but that shared laughter has been one of our strongest bonds."