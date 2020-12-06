Sienna Miller opens up about Jude Law cheating scandal in new interview

Sienna Miller is opening up about her relationship with Jude Law 15 years after their public split following Law’s infidelity. The 38-year-old actor discussed details of her heartbreak with the Daily Beast this month, recalling the aftermath of her then-fiancé’s affair with his child’s nanny.

“That was one of the most challenging moments I hope I’ll ever have to experience,” said Miller, who at the time was performing in a production of the William Shakespeare comedy "As You Like It" in the West End. “Because with that level of public heartbreak, to have to get out of a bed let alone stand in front of 800 people every night, it’s just the last thing you want to do.”

Sienna Miller and Jude Law in 2004. Jon Furniss / WireImage

Miller described that period of her life as “really hard,” explaining how the paparazzi made the situation even worse. “And the other thing was, it was at the height of all that paparazzi madness, and in London where there was an epidemic of bad behavior," she said. "They knew where I would be every night.”

Law issued a public apology to Miller after news of his affair broke in 2005.