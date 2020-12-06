Sienna Miller opens up about Jude Law cheating scandal in new interview

Sienna Miller is opening up about her relationship with Jude Law 15 years after their public split following Law’s infidelity. The 38-year-old actor discussed details of her heartbreak with the Daily Beast this month, recalling the aftermath of her then-fiancé’s affair with his child’s nanny.
“That was one of the most challenging moments I hope I’ll ever have to experience,” said Miller, who at the time was performing in a production of the William Shakespeare comedy "As You Like It" in the West End. “Because with that level of public heartbreak, to have to get out of a bed let alone stand in front of 800 people every night, it’s just the last thing you want to do.”
Miller described that period of her life as “really hard,” explaining how the paparazzi made the situation even worse. “And the other thing was, it was at the height of all that paparazzi madness, and in London where there was an epidemic of bad behavior," she said. "They knew where I would be every night.”
Law issued a public apology to Miller after news of his affair broke in 2005.
“There was so much noise that it was hard to think straight and focus on my work."
“Following the reports in today’s papers, I just want to say I am deeply ashamed and upset that I’ve hurt Sienna and the people most close to us,” Law said in a statement to the British Press Association at the time. “I want to publicly apologize to Sienna and our respective families for the pain that I have caused.”
Miller and Law rekindled their relationship again in 2009, making their first public outing as a couple at the Met Gala in 2010. The two split again in 2011.
The "21 Bridges" star said that she doesn’t remember much of what happened in the months following the scandal.
“There’s a whole six weeks of that experience that I don’t remember,” she said. “I have no recollection of it. People who came to see me said we had dinner, and I don’t remember. I was in so much shock over it all. And I’d really just begun.”
She continued, explaining, “I was only 23. But if you get through that, you feel like you can get through anything.”
Miller was bombarded with media attention after Law’s affair, explaining that there were moments that came close to making her “really feel crazy," calling the attention “aggressive.”
“There was so much noise that it was hard to think straight and focus on my work, which I always took very seriously," she said. "It ate everything else. I look back on it and wonder how I did get through it — but I did.”