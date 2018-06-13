Watch this shy teen floor judges on 'America's Got Talent' with incredible voice

share tweet pin email

Give this shy teen a microphone and an Otis Redding instrumental and watch her become a star.

British singer Courtney Hadwin, 13, drew a standing ovation and comparisons to Janis Joplin when she brought the house down Tuesday on "America's Got Talent" with a performance of Otis Redding's "Hard to Handle."

"Wow!" judge Heidi Klum kept repeating.

Hadwin's father said before her performance that she struggled to make friends due to social anxiety and communicated best through music.

Before she began, Hadwin giggled and quietly told judge Mel B that her favorite subject in school is music before staring down at the stage.

America's Got Talent "You were absolutely amazing," Banks said.

By the end of the song, Hadwin's amazing voice had judge Howie Mandel hitting the coveted Golden Buzzer to send her directly to the live rounds of the competition as the crowd roared its approval.

The video of her performance had already zoomed past a million views on YouTube by Wednesday morning.

Hadwin jumped into her father's arms for a hug as confetti fell to celebrate earning the Golden Buzzer.

"You're not from this era,'' Mandel said. "You're from a whole different era."

He then recounted famed music industry executive Clive Davis immediately signing Janis Joplin after seeing her at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967, saying the best he could do for Hadwin was to hit the Golden Buzzer.

Hadwin expressed her appreciation for advancing in the competition after her show-stopping performance.

I didn't know what to expect when I auditioned for @AGT but the golden buzzer was more than I ever could have dreamed of. Thank you so much @howiemandel I am so happy and can't thank you enough xx pic.twitter.com/qqNKUWyzVk — Courtney Hadwin (@CourtneyHadwin) June 13, 2018

Judges, viewers and host Tyra Banks were all blown away by the teenager, who has previously competed on the "The Voice Kids UK."

Not to be dramatic or anything but Iâm pretty sure Courtneyâs voice changed my life forever @AGT #AGT — ads ð¦ (@adilynn616) June 13, 2018

"You're this shy little thing when you come out, and then when you sing you're like a lion,'' judge Simon Cowell said.

