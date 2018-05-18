share tweet pin email

It turns out that Thor's dad also has the body of a Norse god.

Liam Hemsworth showed where he and brothers Chris and Luke get their good genetics when he posted a photo of himself alongside their shirtless father, Craig, and their mother, Leonie, on a recent hike.

Liam called his parents "oldies" in the caption, but the Australian couple looks anything but.

Getty Images Craig Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth, Leonie Hemsworth and Chris Hemsworth at a premiere in 2015.

It's not the first look fans have gotten at the handsome Hemsworth pop.

Chris, 34, who plays Thor on the big screen, and Liam, 28, have posted throwback photos that show they look almost exactly the same as Craig did at their age.

Craig's ripped torso had fans more focused on him than his movie star son and fiancee of Miley Cyrus.

"Can we see more pics of your dad from now on?" one commenter wrote. "Your dad is hotter than all of you."

