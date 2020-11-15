Dame Shirley Bassey is full of energy at age 83, but the legendary singer revealed she loves to treat herself to her favorite foods and doesn't follow a rigid diet.

“I don’t have diet secrets. I just watch what I eat. At weekends I go mad... ice cream, caviar with lots of cream," she told The Mirror in an interview.

Dame Shirley Bassey on Nov. 24, 2019 in London, England. David M. Benett / Getty Images

It's unclear whether Bassey enjoys the two treats mixed together in a single bowl or whether she keeps both separate when she treats herself.

While she claims to not have any diet secrets, Bassey said she usually chooses nutritious food and loves to work out. “I try to eat healthy. I am a gym fanatic. A trainer comes to my apartment in Monaco three times a week. I try to go to the gym three times but make it twice if I am lucky," she said. "I feel it when I don’t go."

Bassey also credits massages and facials with helping her remain vibrant and looking great.

Born in 1937, Bassey is best known for her expressive voice and for recording the soundtrack theme songs to the James Bond films "Goldfinger," "Diamonds Are Forever" and "Moonraker." In 2000, she was appointed a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) for services to the performing arts. This month, she released her new album, "I Owe It All to You," which is earning rave reviews from her fans.

The songstress also debuted a new music video for her song "You Ain't Heard Nothing Yet." In it, Bassey looks elegant in sequins as she croons in front of a microphone and sways to the music.

"Eternal Diva, utterly sublime! God bless you, Dame Shirley Bassey!" one fan wrote.

"You are one of the greats and one of my favorites! You age more lovely and beautiful each year! Your voice and mannerisms are still electric!" another fan added. "When are you performing on stage again? I am longing to see you in person perform!"

The British-born singer's home country is currently in a second lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, which makes planning a potential tour uncertain. However, Bassey said she isn't ruling out going on stage in the future.

“I don’t know when I will be singing again," she said. "I have not retired completely, no.”