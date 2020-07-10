Shia LaBeouf got his entire chest tattooed for film role: 'He kind of goes all in'

Sometimes an actor puts his stamp on a role and sometimes a role puts a stamp on an actor.

Shia LaBeouf got his entire chest tattooed for his role as Creeper in the upcoming film “The Tax Collector.”

David Ayer, who directed the crime thriller, says LaBeouf, whom he previously worked with on the movie “Fury,” had high praise for how dedicated the 34-year-old actor is to his craft.

“He’s one of the best actors I’ve worked with, and he’s the most committed to body and soul,” Ayer told Slashfilm. “He had a tooth pulled on 'Fury,' and then on 'Tax Collector,' he got his whole chest tattooed. So he kind of goes all in, and I’ve never known anyone that committed.”

The tat features the name “Creeper” written in big letters across his stomach. Tattoo artist Bryan Ramirez shared the progression of the actor's ink, which he says dates back to LaBeouf's 2003 film "Holes."

"Some people ask is #shialabeouf tattoo real???" Ramirez wrote on Instragam. "Yes it’s pretty real we started this back when we where filming the movie holes....on going sessions on this chest piece thanks for the trust on such a meaningful tattoo of your mom and pops stay tuned for the movies this guys got coming this year can’t wait to see much love homie.”

"The Tax Collector" also stars Bobby Soto and George Lopez and is expected to be released on August 7.

Well, one thing is for sure: LaBeouf has definitely given new meaning to the term "art house cinema."