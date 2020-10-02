Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

Shia LaBeouf charged with misdemeanor battery, petty theft

The "Transformers" actor was charged on Sept. 24 with misdemeanor battery and petty theft over the alleged theft of a hat on June 12.
By Tim Fitzsimons and Diana Dasrath

Actor Shia LaBeouf was charged last month with misdemeanor battery and petty theft over a June incident in which he allegedly fought with a man and took his hat, according to the Los Angeles City Attorney.

In a criminal complaint filed Sept. 24, prosecutors alleged that on June 12, LaBeouf willfully and unlawfully used force upon a man named Tyler Murphy and stole his hat.

LaBeouf is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 19, according to the complaint.

Emails to LaBeouf's manager and representative did not receive an immediate response. Calls to LaBeouf's attorney were not immediately returned.

LaBeouf, 34, has had run-ins with the law before. In 2017 he was arrested for public drunkenness and in 2008 he was arrested on the suspicion of drunk driving.

