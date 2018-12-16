Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Francesca Gariano

Sheinelle Jones has always said that her “no-nonsense grandmother” taught her many lessons over the years, so it’s no surprise that she posted a touching tribute on her 89th birthday this weekend for her “biggest cheerleader.”

(Click the arrow on the post to see all the photos.)

The Instagram post include side-by-side pictures of her and her grandmother through the years, a true testament to how she’s been by her side since the beginning.

It was only two weeks ago when Sheinelle posted a photo with her grandmother back in her hometown of Wichita, Kansas, on another special night. Jones and her family celebrated her grandmother, the last living chapter founder of nonprofit The Links, Incorporated, founded in 1968. The trio, including Sheinelle’s grandmother and mother, was dressed to the nines in their hats and gloves to make the night even more special.

Sheinelle has always been outspoken about how important her grandparents are in her life and how much she's learned from them, especially her grandmother.

“Her biggest piece of advice lately is to bloom where you’re planted,” Jones said about her grandmother. “That means no matter what you’re doing — you may not want to do that in that moment, or you’re in school and you don’t want to be in that class — but just take it and make the best of it. And life seems to kind of work out.”

Hopefully, Sheinelle’s grandma enjoyed her special birthday post, even if she wasn’t on social media to witness it firsthand!