Sheinelle Jones steps away from Weekend TODAY

After five years as a co-anchor, Sheinelle Jones bids adieu to Weekend TODAY.

As many viewers have noticed, Sheinelle has been pulling double duty, working six days a week as both co-anchor of Weekend TODAY and a co-host of the 3rd Hour of TODAY.

"It has been an incredible five plus years," says Sheinelle of her time so far.

Now, Sheinelle has decided to step back from her co-hosting chair on Weekend TODAY to spend more time with her family.

"As much as I love my Saturday TODAY family, this is going to be my last day anchoring the show. Since I'm so busy on the weekdays, I thought, you know what, I should probably see those three children that I have at home. They're 7-year-old twins and a 10-year-old — Kayin, Clara and Uche — every time I look up, I feel like they look like they're a little bit older so I'm going to be home with them on Saturday mornings."

We will miss Sheinelle on Saturdays but you can catch her infectious dances and enthusiasm every Monday through Friday on the 3rd Hour of TODAY.

Born in Philadelphia and raised in Wichita, Kansas, Sheinelle came to TODAY in 2014 from FOX in Philadelphia, where she spent nine years serving as a co-host of its Emmy-winning show "Good Day Philadelphia."

"It's so exciting to know that you're joining a team where they're friendly, they're welcoming, they're smart," Jones said about joining the TODAY team at the time. "I don't know how to Double Dutch, but if I could, I feel like it's a Double Dutch and I just want to jump in and be part of the team."

Jones and her husband, Uche Ojeh, have been married since 2007. The couple has three children: 10-year-old Kayin and two 7-year-old twins: Clara Josephine, who is named after the couple's grandmothers, and Uche, named after Jones' husband.