Sheinelle Jones shares her new morning routine — praying with her husband

Sheinelle Jones and her husband are ending 2019 by starting a new routine that has gotten them more in touch with their spiritual side during their hectic mornings.

Sheinelle shared on the 3rd hour of TODAY Monday that she and husband Uche Ojeh are trying to take a quick timeout every day for some calming moments together.

"We started a new routine at my house,'' she said. "I haven't really talked about it because it's only been four days. We pray every morning as a couple now. It's been maybe four minutes, three minutes, not some long (thing)."

Sheinelle and her husband of 12 years have three children under 12 years old, so the mornings can be a busy time.

She said she usually leaves herself only 14 minutes to get ready and out the door for work if she showered the night before, but it only takes a few minutes of prayer with Uche to help start the day right.

"We found that our days are better because we're like ships passing through the night sometimes,'' she said. "The kids have practice, the kids have this, and it seems like all of our communication during the week is functionality.

"Did this bill get paid? Does this kid have soccer practice? Does this girl have ballet?' It gives us a chance to connect."

Her new routine isn't the only change for Sheinelle heading into 2020, as she also announced Saturday that she is stepping back from co-hosting Weekend TODAY after five years to spend more time with her family.