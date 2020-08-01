Sheinelle Jones and her family are onto their next adventure!

After spending five months in South Carolina to quarantine, Sheinelle is ready to move on to her “new chapter.” She shared a carousel of images on her Instagram of her time down south, including plenty of shots of her family enjoying their time safely outside.

“Time to start a new chapter!” the TODAY co-host wrote. “The last 5 months have been filled with so much uncertainty .... but having this time together as a family has been the silver lining. It’s easier to stay isolated when you’re with people you love. (I wish I would’ve journaled!!!)”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

(Swipe right below to see all the sweet snaps!)

Sheinelle continued, writing, “When I got here, I was still on vocal rest ... months later - I leave (with a mask) .... but so thankful for what this time has taught me .... and the healing power of nature. 💚 Until next time South Carolina ! ☀️”

From the photos, we can tell the kids, Kayin, 10, and 7-year-old twins Uche and Clara Josephine, spent lots of time outdoors. In one pic, Sheinelle's husband of 13 years, Uche Ojeh, can be seen paddleboarding with one of their sons.

"The last 5 months have been filled with so much uncertainty .... but having this time together as a family has been the silver lining."

The 3rd hour of TODAY host went down south to recover from her vocal chord surgery. After shelter-in-place orders were set in place, she and the rest of her family decided to stay put in South Carolina to ride out the rest of quarantine.

“Listen, I had never been to South Carolina other than that one time that we vacationed outside of Hilton Head, but other than that it is so random that I am here in South Carolina,” she told Craig Melvin and Al Roker last week on TODAY. “And I have to tell you, it has been phenomenal. We are leaving in a couple of weeks and I am so sad.”

Sheinelle explained that she had "no idea" how great South Carolina would be.

“People talk about traveling to Europe and traveling to all of these amazing, beautiful places," she said. "But there are a lot of beautiful places in our country that we just don’t even know about because we stay in our little bubbles and fly out to other places."