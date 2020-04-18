Sheinelle shares adorable throwback photo: 'Same girl with a lot of life in between"

Sheinelle Jones will celebrate her 42nd birthday on Sunday but from the looks of her most recent Instagram post, she hasn't aged a day!

The 3rd hour of TODAY host shared side-by-side pics of herself — one from when she was six years old and the other from this morning, and the similarities are uncanny.

"On the left age 6 ... on the right, the day before 42 😉," she captioned the two photos of herself. "My cousin Camille noticed when we were 'zooming' yesterday that I looked like my 6 year old self ... haha - #samegirl (with a lot of life in between)" she wrote.

From her long, black hair to her bright eyes, Sheinelle doesn't look a day older than her elementary school self, and it's clear from her big smile that her love of life and positive outlook has endured over the years.

On the 3rd hour of TODAY, co-anchors Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer (joined by her husband, Brian Fichera, who is recovering from COVID-19 and baby Ollie) and Al Roker made sure to throw her a surprise birthday party, while holding up homemade signs and toasting her with a little day drinking!

"I want to take a picture of the TV! Love you guys," Sheinelle exclaimed before her husband, Uche Ojeh, presented her with a glass of white wine off-camera.

The mom of three said she was planning to go outside and enjoy some sunshine to celebrate her day.

"It's beautiful here in South Carolina," she said. Sheinelle is broadcasting from there since going down south to recover from her recent vocal chord surgery. Following the shelter-in-place orders due to coronavirus, she and her family decided to stay put.

"I am honestly just grateful to be healthy and to be able to be with my family," she told her co-hosts. "For me, 42, I welcome it."

"You look like you're 21," commented Craig, proving that pretty much everyone agrees that Sheinelle simply doesn't age.

When Sheinelle went back to her hometown of Wichita, Kansas as part of the Hometown Glory series last spring and visited her high school, she fit right in with the cheerleaders, remembering every step of the choreography from when she was a teen.

Here's wishing Sheinelle a very happy birthday this weekend!