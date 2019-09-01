Sheinelle Jones just went halfway around the world for a gorgeous wedding with her adorable family.

On Thursday, the Weekend TODAY anchor shared a gallery of images from the wedding celebration she and her family attended in the Lake Como region of Italy.

"First of two day wedding for my brother in law Emeka & his wife Sandra," she captioned the pics. "The first is a traditional Nigerian ceremony... absolutely beautiful - hard to capture in my pics!!"

In one of the photos, Sheinelle can be seen posing with her husband, Uche Ojeh, and her sons 7-year-old Uche and 10-year-old Kayin. Sheinelle is dressed in a stunning silver gown with lace embossing, while her boys are wearing colorful matching Nigerian outfits.

Sheinelle Jones and her husband, Uche Ojeh. sheinelle_o / Instagram

In another pic, Sheinelle's 7-year-old daughter Clara makes an appearance with her dad, both wearing white to mark the occasion.

The couple planned a two-day event, one where the bride and groom wore three traditional Nigerian dresses, and the second day where the bride wore a traditional white gown.

Sheinelle let her followers and fans get a glimpse of that day as well, as on Friday, she shared another gallery of gorgeous snaps from the couple's second big day.

"Wedding Day #2 for my brother in law Emeka & beautiful bride Sandra - the family wore traditional Nigerian dresses," she shared. "It was a picture perfect day, and we danced into the night. Everywhere you look here - it’s just beautiful. (In the 2nd to last pic, the boys wanted to do a “serious face” .... I like it!) #secomo2019 🥂

Sheinelle Jones with her husband, Uche Ojeh. sheinelle_o / Instagram

In these photos, Sheinelle and her husband are wearing traditional Nigerian outfits with aso-oke fabric hat and headwear, called the gele. For this day, their sons are dressed in black tuxes, while Clara can be seen walking down the aisle as part of the wedding party in a white dress with a flower crown.

Sheinelle's daughter, Clara Josephine, walking down the aisle. sheinelle_o / Instagram

Shenielle also took to Instagram on Saturday to let her followers know more details behind the gorgeous gowns she wore, including the Harlem-based designer who created the pink look she wore on Friday.

"More than a year ago I walked into a cute boutique in Harlem and met a sweet young woman named Mariame," she wrote. "She’s literally sewing and creating dresses by hand when people walk in and ask. I told her I’d buy a dress from her one day... and then this wedding came along and she designed this pink gown. I know it was a work of love on her part and I admire her talent."

She continued: "So thank you Mariame at @femme_progressive I saw her sketch and asked if I could have it! I love it. Also Kilimanjaro Fashion for making my grey dress. As is tradition - all of the women buy the fabric for these occasions, and then it’s up to us to create our own looks."

Oh, and while we're here, Sunday marks Sheinelle's 12th wedding anniversary with her husband.

Happy anniversary, Sheinelle and Uche!