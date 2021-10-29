Sheinelle Jones crushed Bruno Mars' Super Bowl performance in TODAY Halloween show

Sheinelle Jones may have won Halloween.

Jones dressed up as pop star Bruno Mars, deftly mimicking his 2014 Super Bowl halftime performance, as part of TODAY's Football "Fright" in America theme Friday.

🎵 You'll tell me baby, baby, please don't go away 🎵@SheinelleJones is @BrunoMars from the 2014 Super Bowl halftime show ✨ #HalloweenTODAY 🎃 pic.twitter.com/xv7HIMIlsa — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 29, 2021

Dressed in the same black slacks, white shirt, black tie and glittery gold jacket that Mars wore that day, Sheinelle, who also sported his famous pompadour, put on an MVP performance, singing along to the Grammy winner's track “Runaway Baby” that he sang at the big game.

Sheinelle Jones or Bruno Mars? TODAY

She also showed off some serious dance moves that wowed fans on Twitter.

“@SheinelleJones THOSE MOVES!!!!!! Stole the show!” one impressed viewer wrote.

“@SheinelleJonesyour dance moves always blow me away! Another great Halloween show!” another person commented.

Can we all just agree that you can’t have #TodayShow Halloween without THE @SheinelleJones ?!? ❤️ — Tracie Strahan (@tstrahan4NY) October 29, 2021

“Can we all just agree that you can’t have #TodayShow Halloween without THE @SheinelleJones?!?” WNBC reporter Tracie Strahan wrote.

Sheinelle understood the assignment! TODAY

“Yess @SheinelleJones killing it as Bruno Mars,” gushed another fan.

“@SheinelleJones OMG! Completely crushed it with your Bruno Mars!!!!” another blown away viewer wrote.

@SheinelleJones WON Halloween on @TODAYshow ! She’s been the queen of the Halloween show for the past 3 years! — Rama 2 (@ramyrhyme) October 29, 2021

“@SheinelleJones WON Halloween on @TODAYshow! She’s been the queen of the Halloween show for the past 3 years!” someone else raved.

We'll be watching this on repeat. TODAY

“@TODAYshow @SheinelleJones OMG Bruno!! Not only did you have the moves but also energy and essence. So so good!” another person wrote.

Al Roker also channeled some halftime entertainment this Halloween as The Weeknd. He lip-synched the hit “Blinding Lights,” which the singer performed during the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year.

We rate this Halloween a perfect 10! Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager kicked things up a notch as Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, while Carson Daly and Willie Geist unleashed their inner bros as Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady.

Weekend TODAY co-anchors Peter Alexander and Kristen Welker got in on the action by re-creating Sam Elliott and Lil Nas X's roles in last year's Doritos Super Bowl commercial.